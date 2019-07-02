Wilfried Zaha transfer boost for Arsenal as Crystal Palace interested in Gunners ace

Arsenal may have been handed a lifeline in the Wilfried Zaha transfer deal as his club Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Gunners defender Carl Jenkinson.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Arsenal had made an opening bid of around £40million for Zaha, which looks some way off his true market value.

Palace have just sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, so will understandably be keen to avoid letting another of their best players leave this summer.

However, the Eagles are now being linked with forgotten Arsenal right-back Jenkinson as a replacement for Wan-Bissaka, according to the Sun.

It remains to be seen if this could open up the possibility of a swap deal to get Zaha’s price down, but you’d think it has to give Arsenal some hope.

The north London giants will surely be willing to offload a backup player like Jenkinson, who has spent a lot of time out on loan in recent years.

And Arsenal should have a number of other players they’d be willing to get off their books and offer to Palace to try to boost their hopes of landing Zaha.