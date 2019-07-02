Zaha offers coy response to Arsenal’s rejected 40m transfer bid while on international duty

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha refused to rule out a move to Arsenal when quizzed by reporters at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old is one of the most highly coveted players in European football right now, after a superb 2018-19 campaign at Selhurst Park.

Zaha contributed 10 goals and five assists in 34 appearances for the Eagles last term, helping his team finish 12th in the Premier League.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are the first major club to submit an offer for the Ivorian, but their £40 million opening bid has already been rejected.

Palace want around double that amount for a prized asset, which means the Gunners will have to find extra funds from somewhere in order to secure his signature this summer.

After scoring in a 4-1 win over Namibia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, Zaha offered a coy response when asked about a proposed switch to Emirates Stadium.

“I don’t know we’ll see in the future,” Zaha told the BBC – as per Metro Sport.

“I have no comment on it the only thing that’s on my mind now is trying to win this cup.

“I’m fixated on is how far we go in the tournament.”

The mercurial attacker is clearly keeping his cards close to his chest, but after signing a fresh five-year contract with Palace last summer, it will take a lucrative amount of money in order to lure him away from the club.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are operating on a modest budget of £40 million during the current transfer window, which means they are unlikely to land their primary target.

The Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, leaving Unai Emery with little option but to chase bargain deals, but Zaha’s move across London cannot yet be ruled out.

The Ivorian has previously admitted to being a boyhood fan of Arsenal and he could yet hand in a transfer request when he returns from international duty later this summer.