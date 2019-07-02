Manchester United on alert as Ajax wonderkid considers transfer away

Manchester United are reportedly one of the many top clubs on alert for the potential transfer of highly-rated Ajax wonderkid Hossein Zamani.

The 16-year-old attacker is regarded as one of European football’s most promising talents, and it’s little surprise to see he has a long list of teams following him.

With Zamani considering his Ajax future, he now has Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton, Leicester City and AC Milan on alert, according to the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can get to the front of the queue for his signature, but Zamani may well look at the club’s strong record on promoting youth and decide that a move to Old Trafford could be a solid option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed two 21-year-olds this summer in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, and was also ready to use academy players like Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Angel Gomes last season.

If Zamani were to join United, it may well be that he’d be in contention for a first-team spot within a year or two.

That said, the youngster is probably also already at one of the best clubs in the world in terms of youth development and giving homegrown players a chance.

Ajax won the Eredivisie and reached the Champions League semi-finals with a team full of academy products like Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek.