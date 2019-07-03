Video: Liverpool star Alisson makes quality save vs Lionel Messi look easy

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson continued his superb form this year with a big performance for Brazil to keep a clean sheet against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Watch below as the Reds shot-stopper pulled a quality save out of the bag and made it look easy as he caught a free-kick from Messi in the Copa America semi-final.

Brazil went on to win 2-0, setting up a final against either Chile or Peru, with Alisson getting an opportunity to win another trophy in 2019.

Messi must be sick of the sight of the guy, who knocked his Barcelona side out of the Champions League with Roma in 2017/18 and then with Liverpool in 2018/19.