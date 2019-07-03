It has been officially announced that Manchester City have paid the release clause for Atletico Madrid star Rodri, Guardiola’s side will be expected to be triumphant in the Premier League once again following this signing.

According to Atletico Madrid’s official website, earlier today representatives of Premier League giants Manchester City and the layer of Atleti star Rodri, visited La Liga’s headquarters to pay the Spanish star’s release clause.

As a result Rodri’s contract – which was set to run until 2023, has been terminated and an announcement confirming the midfielder’s move to City is imminent.

As per BBC Sport, the star’s release clause stood at £62.8m, this makes the talented 23-year-old the Citizens’ new club-recording signing, Pep Guardiola’s side previously broke their record to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

The Premier League champions look to have made a shrewd signing in Rodri, Guardiola has been on the hunt for a long-term successor to Fernandinho for some time now and the Manchester outfit are also in need of signing’s that could finally push them towards a Champions League triumph.

Diego Simone’s side have already splashed the cash during this transfer window and Rodri’s exit could be forgotten very soon if the club’s new signings hit the ground running.

The Spanish giants confirmed the marquee signing of Portuguese sensation Joao Felix earlier this evening, according to BBC Sport, the 19-year-old star was signed for a whopping £113m.

As well as the mega move for Felix, Atleti signed midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer following his departure from Porto and Simeone’s side also sealed a move for Herrera’s ex-Porto teammate – Felipe, earlier today.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the centre-back has joined Los Rojiblancos for a fee of €20m.

Fair to say it’s been a very busy day for Atleti.

Rodri is quickly becoming one of the most talented central-midfielders in the world, the star has also managed to win six caps for Spain in the last year and he’ll be hoping to go from strength to strength after moving to the Etihad.