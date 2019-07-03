Approach imminent: Man United identify in-demand teenage star as next transfer target

Manchester United are set to make a move for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to pursue young British talent.

The Red Devils managed to sign highly-rated Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea at the start of June before Aaron Wan-Bissaka left Crystal Palace for Old Trafford at the end of the month.

Solskjaer’s transfer policy this summer is to target promising homegrown players with the potential to reach the very top of the game, as opposed to forking out huge fees for marquee names.

According to The Sun, Man United have identified Stoke’s teenage star Collins as their next target, after a glowing recommendation from ex-midfielder Darren Fletcher.

The in-demand 18-year-old is also on the radar of two Bundesliga clubs, including Werder Bremen, who are ready to submit a loan offer with a view to securing a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Sun reports that an approach from United for the Irish teenager is now also imminent, as Solskjaer continues to mould an exciting young squad in his own image.

Collins made his Championship debut for Stoke back in April and despite only making three appearances for the clubs since then, he has been tipped to progress quickly over the next couple of seasons.

The Republic of Ireland U-17 ace is a centre-back by trade, with a strong all-around game and excellent ability in possession, which helps him bring the ball out of defence effortlessly.

The Red Devils could certainly use extra reinforcements at the back, after shipping a staggering 54 Premier League goals last season and finishing outside of the Champions League places.

Collins might not be ready to start regularly, but he would be a fantastic option for Solskjaer next term and United have the coaching staff to help him reach his full potential as his fledgeling career progresses.