Arsenal continue transfer window disasterclass with embarrassing £50m approach for Man United target

Arsenal have reportedly embarrassed themselves in the transfer market once again with an enquiry over signing Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Gunners don’t have much to spend this summer and have mainly been linked with bargain buys and youngsters in the transfer window so far.

However, in recent days they’ve attempted to join the big boys by pursuing some more ambitious deals, though it’s backfiring spectacularly.

It’s already been noted by BBC Sport that Arsenal have angered Crystal Palace with their low-ball approach for Wilfried Zaha.

And now they’ve indicated they’re only ready to go as high as £50million to sign England defender Maguire, despite his club wanting £85m, according to the Sun.

So now, in the space of just a couple of days, the north Londoners have been miles off meeting the respective valuations of Zaha and Maguire.

While there’s no doubt these two would be superb purchases for AFC, they’re only harming their relationships with Premier League clubs with the way they go about their business.

As noted in the Sun’s report, Manchester United have had a £70m bid for Maguire rejected – still £20m more than Arsenal were ready to pay.

The report also links Manchester City with the 26-year-old, so it’s unclear what Arsenal were really hoping to achieve with their enquiry.