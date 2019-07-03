Arsenal battling to keep hold of star duo in this summer’s transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly looking set to struggle to keep hold of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, Atletico Madrid are eyeing Lacazette as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann as he looks set to leave the club for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that there’s interest in Aubameyang, with the Gunners not in the strongest position to persuade big names to stay after missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

Aubameyang is said to have an asking price of around £56million, according to the Times, while he’s been linked with Manchester United by Tuttosport.

Given that these two strikers were Arsenal’s star performers for much of last season, it would be a huge step back for the club to lose either one of them this summer.

As noted by the Mirror, Arsenal have been linked with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, but the deal looks a difficult one to pull off.

AFC announced the signing of Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli yesterday but need to get their act together with some more experienced additions, whilst also needing to ensure they can keep Lacazette and Aubameyang.