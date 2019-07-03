Arsenal quoted asking prices of £50m, £40m or £25m for three potential alternatives to Wilfried Zaha transfer

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to bid again for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, but there is also talk of other players who could join the club in that position in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners surely need to make a top attacking player a priority this summer, and it seems they’re struggling to get one in at the moment.

BBC Sport have reported on Arsenal’s struggles to land Zaha after angering Palace with their opening offer, but the club’s fans will hope to see one of these other big names come in.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal have also run into trouble with negotiations for Ryan Fraser and Yannick Carrasco this summer.

Bournemouth want £40million for Fraser, while Carrasco would cost £25m to sign from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, according to the Standard.

The report adds that Barcelona winger Malcom has been linked with Arsenal and would cost £50m, though Sport have suggested the north Londoners are hoping to get him in on loan.

In terms of value for money, Fraser arguably looks the best option there as it’s a not-ridiculous amount to pay for a proven Premier League player.

Carrasco may be cheaper but would surely find it a big step up after a spell in China, while Malcom at £50m looks a big gamble given his struggles at Barcelona.

The Standard also link Arsenal with a possible move for free agent Yacine Brahimi after his exit from Porto, and that could undoubtedly be the best move if the Gunners are struggling to afford any of their other targets.