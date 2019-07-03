Manchester United have been presented with the opportunity to seal the transfer of long-term target Gareth Bale in a swap deal with Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are eager to include Bale in a deal to sign Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba, in what would undoubtedly be a win-win for them.

Bale has not been at his best for some time now and it makes sense that Real would want the Wales international off their books.

Earlier in the summer, United were linked with an interest in the former Tottenham man in a possible loan deal, while it was also stated he’d be available on a permanent transfer for a fee of around £75million, according to the Daily Mirror.

While Bale has not been at his best for Madrid in recent years, it’s easy to see why United might be keen on him as the best form of his career came in his days in the Premier League with Spurs.

The 29-year-old would also surely be an upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez, with MUFC desperate for more quality up front after last season’s sixth-place finish.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Red Devils would really be prepared to part with Pogba, as replacing him in central midfield could be a tall order.

The club have been slow to do business so far this summer, spending a lot of time on bringing in two youngsters in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

For all Pogba’s flaws, now might not be an ideal time to sell the France international, even if a swap involving Bale does in many ways sound quite tempting.