Neil Lennon looks set to add Rapid Vienna’s Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo. The move follows Emilio Izaguirre saying farewell to Celtic Park for a second time this summer and ongoing speculation that Kieran Tierney may leave the club.

The Scottish Sun claim that Bolingoli-Mbombo is closing in a £3m switch to Parkhead after Rapid gave him permission to leave training on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Rapid tweeted: “Today Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo is no longer in Bad Zell. Our number five received permission to leave the training camp yesterday. If there is more news about him, we will get back to you!”

At this point Bolingoli-Mbombo, 24, looks set to challenge Tierney for the left-back spot, but he is also capable of playing higher up as a winger.

Tierney missed some of last season through injury and the Daily Star reported that he was forced to return home from Celtic’s pre-season tour as a result of injury, so the need for another left back was urgent with the Champions League qualifiers due to start soon.

Quoted by The Scottish Sun, Lennon described Bolingoli-Mbombo as “strong, athletic and good on the ball.”

Tierney – who is wanted by Arsenal and Napoli, per Metro Sport – is a key part of Celtic’s game in both the attacking and defensive phases, so his will be big shoes for Belgian Bolingoli-Mbombo to fill if 22-year-old Scot does move on.

Celtic have until 11pm on Thursday July 4 to register players for their Champions League opener against Sarajevo so there’s still time for Bolingoli-Mbombo to be registered to feature.

With fellow summer signing Luca Connell also able to fill in at left-back, this deal could see Jonny Hayes pushed towards the exit if he is forced to be third choice going into the season.