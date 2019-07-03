Chelsea accepted alternative Eden Hazard transfer bid before selling to Real Madrid

Chelsea reportedly nearly sold Eden Hazard to Bayern Munich instead of Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.

In a surprise claim by Spanish source Don Balon, it’s reported that Bayern had a big-money bid of around €110million accepted by the Blues, though Hazard himself only ever wanted the move to Madrid.

The Belgium international did eventually end up at the Bernabeu in what looks one of the most exciting deals of the summer so far.

Still, it’s interesting to think that other clubs were also in the running, with Hazard certainly making sense as a target for Bayern after the departures of two legendary wingers in Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Don Balon also claim Juventus made an approach for Hazard, though they hoped to persuade him to remain at Stamford Bridge for another year before signing him on a free transfer, offering him the same wages as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Clearly, Real Madrid was Hazard’s dream move and just too good to turn down.