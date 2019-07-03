£36m Manchester United transfer target responds to Red Devils bid talk

Dani Olmo has opened up about rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The exciting youngster, who just won the European Under-21 Championships with Spain, was reported yesterday by Sportske Novosti to have been the subject of a £36million bid from Man Utd, with other clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal also mentioned as admirers of his.

Still, it seems Olmo himself knows nothing about a potential offer from the Red Devils, as he says he leaves these matters to be handled by his Dad and his manager.

‘Honestly, I know absolutely nothing about it. It’s for my manager Andy Bara and my dad. However, I’m not burdened by this,’ he told T-Portal, as translated by the Metro.

While that’s not a definite ‘no’, it perhaps means there’s not too much for United supporters to get excited about just yet.

Olmo looks a huge talent who could undoubtedly strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield, with Paul Pogba off the boil and pushing for a move to Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Still, United could perhaps also be prioritising more established stars as they’re also strongly linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff by the Telegraph.