Bid prepared: Manchester United set to be offered tempting £62m-plus-player deal for Paul Pogba transfer

Manchester United could have a big decision to make as it’s reported that Juventus are ready to try an offer of around £62million plus Paulo Dybala for the transfer of Paul Pogba.

Speculation surrounding the France international’s Old Trafford future continues, with Red Devils fans probably sick of hearing about him at this point.

Pogba has not been Mr Popular for much of his three years in Manchester, having been majorly inconsistent and not worth the money invested in him or the hype surrounding him.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus now want to bring Pogba back to Turin and could try offering a fair amount of cash as well as Argentine forward Dybala to sweeten the deal.

#Juventus insist with Mino #Raiola to return Paul #Pogba. Paratici is ready to offer money (€60-70M) plus Paulo #Dybala for him, but #ManchesterUnited want €150M. Meanwhile #RealMadrid and Zidane are in race for Pogba and want to close. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 3, 2019

This may be pretty tempting for Man Utd, who could undoubtedly benefit from an attacking player of Dybala’s quality linking up with their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs an upgrade on under-performing forwards like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, and Dybala could be just the man for the job.

The 25-year-old has shown world class potential during his time in Serie A, even if he fell down the pecking order somewhat last season due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.