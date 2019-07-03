Man City ready to pay £99m to beat Man United to transfer of Premier League star

Manchester City are reportedly ready to try their luck with an offer as high as £99million to beat Manchester United and Real Madrid to the transfer of Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international’s Tottenham future is in doubt at the moment, as he has just a year left on his current contract with the north London giants.

According to Diario Gol, City are now ready to enter the running to sign Eriksen, who is talked up as a potential replacement for veteran playmaker David Silva, who recently confirmed to the Daily Mirror that 2019/20 would be his final season at the Etihad Stadium.

Eriksen is certainly a world class creative player who looks like he could be a perfect fit for City’s needs and the style of play of the club under Pep Guardiola.

The move looks a realistic one as well as the Daily Mirror have reported on Eriksen wanting out of Tottenham to win major trophies – something that looks more or less guaranteed at City.

This could be a big blow for Manchester United, however, who have been linked with the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba by the Evening Standard.

If a top player like Eriksen had to pick between one of the two Manchester clubs right now, City seems very much the obvious choice.

However, one imagines Spurs will do all they can not to lose Eriksen to a Premier League rival, though Diario Gol suggest MCFC are ready to offer more money for him than Real Madrid are.