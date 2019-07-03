European giants keen on signing €95m-rated Barcelona star

This European giant could test Barcelona’s resolve to keep one of their attacking stars this summer, Bayern believe they can get this ace’s career back on track.

According to a report from Bild (subscription required), Bayern Munich chiefs are very interested in signing Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele, the report highlights that Dembele would be keen on a return to Germany with the Bavarians.

Spanish publication Sport understand that the Catalan giants are prepared to sell the Frenchman for around €95m (£85m), the Blaugrana are keen to recoup as much as possible for the winger. According to BBC Sport, Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £96.8m, the deal to bring the ace to the Camp Nou has the potential to be worth a whopping £135.5m.

Respectable Bild journalist Christian Falk recently shut down rumours from the Spanish press that the Bavarians had made an opening bid for the Frenchman:

Bild’s report highlights that Bayern chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidži? are big fans of making a move for the tricky winger, the pair believe that Dembele is very similar to Bayern legend Franck Ribery, the star also had problems with his behaviour and attitude before his move to Munich.

Dembele has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons on many occasions since he moved to Catalonia, the star showed his worth for Ernesto Valverde’s side last season though as he bagged 14 goals and provided nine assists in 42 appearances.

Bayern are in desperate need of boosting their options on the wings this summer, Bavarian greats Ribery and Arjen Robben both left the Bundesliga giants this summer.

If Dembele believes that he needs to move to reestablish himself as one the world’s biggest talents, Bayern could be the perfect destination for him. He only has to look as far as his fellow countryman Ribery to see just how fruitful a move to the Bavarians could turn out to be.