‘I understand him’ – Dani Alves sympathises with Lionel Messi after Argentina star complains about referee in Brazil clash

Dani Alves had sympathy for Lionel Messi today after the Argentina superstar complained about the referee’s performance during his side’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the Copa America.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as the Selecao beat their arch rivals to qualify for the final.

During the match, the referee made a number of questionable calls which went in favour of Brazil, two of which involved Argentina stars Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi.

And following this, Messi went on a rant about these decisions, stating “The officiating was crazy. There were clear penalties, on Nicolas Otamendi, on ‘Kun’ Sergio Aguero. He, the referee, was on their side. In every divided ball or dispute, he inclined the pitch their way.” (words as per the Mirror).

And now, Alves has come out with words of sympathy for Messi and his Argentina teammates, with the defender stating, as per Marca, that “The referee was more nervous than us, I understand Leo”.

The burden of having never won an international trophy with Argentina will continue to linger over’s Messi head until at least next summer, in which another Copa America will take place.

Will Messi have luck on his side next summer and manage to help end Argentina’s awful run of failing to win an international tournament? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…