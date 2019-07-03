Man United transfer target Dani Olmo has admitted that he’s thinks it’s time to leave Dinamo Zagreb this summer amid reports of the Red Devils submitting an offer for the Spaniard.

Olmo, who helped Spain win the U21 European Championships this summer, is the subject of a £35M transfer bid from United as per the Metro.

And following this, it seems like Olmo has admitted his desire to leave the Croatian side this summer.

According to SportSport, Olmo has been speaking on his future in Croatia, stating that “I think it’s time to move forward, but we’ll see what will happen. The summer is long.”

Olmo managed to bag a total of 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions last year, an impressive return for a winger of his age.

The Spaniard clearly has a lot of potential in his locker should his performances with Spain’s U21 side this summer be anything to go off, therefore it’s easy to see why the Red Devils are keen on signing him.

If United were to sign Olmo for £35M, it’d be a big risk from the club, as they’d be spending a fair amount on a winger who’s never played professionally outside Croatia.

United already have a number of wingers in their squad, and one would think they should focus on improving their defensive options first instead of bolstering their attack.

However, if they do sign Olmo, it’ll be very interesting to see how the young Spaniard performs in his first year at Old Trafford.