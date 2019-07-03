Video: Goals from Man City and Liverpool stars help Brazil dump Lionel Messi and Argentina out of Copa America

There was a distinctly Premier League feel about the Copa America semi-final as goals from Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino gave Brazil a 2-0 win over Argentina.

Watch below as Jesus and Firmino score from two well-worked team moves, ensuring more international heartache for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in the process.

The 32-year-old has once again failed to inspire Argentina to a major trophy, with Brazil now awaiting Chile or Peru in the Copa America final.

It would have been nice to see Messi get more joy out of this tournament, but Liverpool fans will be glad to see Firmino doing well as he becomes a hugely important player for Brazil.