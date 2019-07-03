Menu

Video: Tottenham youngster Juan Foyth produces sublime piece of skill for Argentina vs Brazil

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham youngster Juan Foyth is not exactly the kind of player you associate with eye-catching moments of brilliance, but that’s just what he’s provided us with here.

Watch the video clip below as the 21-year-old sells his opponent a dummy before moving past him in the opposite direction – some truly mesmerising footwork!

Foyth is a versatile defender who only played 12 Premier League games last season, but it looks like he has a bright future and is improving all the time.

Moments like this will no doubt have had Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wondering if he could use him a little bit more next term.

