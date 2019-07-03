Video: Tottenham youngster Juan Foyth produces sublime piece of skill for Argentina vs Brazil

Tottenham youngster Juan Foyth is not exactly the kind of player you associate with eye-catching moments of brilliance, but that’s just what he’s provided us with here.

Watch the video clip below as the 21-year-old sells his opponent a dummy before moving past him in the opposite direction – some truly mesmerising footwork!

Foyth is a versatile defender who only played 12 Premier League games last season, but it looks like he has a bright future and is improving all the time.

Moments like this will no doubt have had Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wondering if he could use him a little bit more next term.