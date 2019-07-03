Menu

These Liverpool fans say Reds star deserves Ballon d’Or win as he’s set to make history

Loads of Liverpool fans believe their goalkeeper Alisson should now be a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or prize.

The Brazil international had a superb first season at Anfield, providing a massive upgrade on Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet as he helped the Reds win the Champions League.

Alisson’s superb form earned him the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League, with 21, and he also achieved the equivalent in the Champions League, though there is technically no official prize handed out for that in Europe’s top club competition.

Still, the former Roma man is now closing in on another Golden Glove at this summer’s Copa America, with his Brazil side beating Argentina and keeping a clean sheet last night – and as the tweet below explains, it would make history:

Oh, and Alisson’s performance also heaped more pain onto Lionel Messi, who must be sick of the sight of him by now…

Alisson truly is a world great, and it’s little wonder these fans are now talking him up as a genuine shout to win the Ballon d’Or later this year.

The prize has been dominated by attacking stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, though Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did once make the final three.

Could Alisson go all the way and take the prize? Here’s what LFC fans are saying about his prospects…

