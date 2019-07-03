These Liverpool fans say Reds star deserves Ballon d’Or win as he’s set to make history

Loads of Liverpool fans believe their goalkeeper Alisson should now be a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or prize.

The Brazil international had a superb first season at Anfield, providing a massive upgrade on Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet as he helped the Reds win the Champions League.

Alisson’s superb form earned him the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League, with 21, and he also achieved the equivalent in the Champions League, though there is technically no official prize handed out for that in Europe’s top club competition.

Still, the former Roma man is now closing in on another Golden Glove at this summer’s Copa America, with his Brazil side beating Argentina and keeping a clean sheet last night – and as the tweet below explains, it would make history:

Alisson is set to become the first goalkeeper in football history to win/hold the Golden Glove in each of the 3 major club and country competitions that he has entered – Premier League, Champions League and Copa America – all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/WMTbbBotFK — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) July 2, 2019

Oh, and Alisson’s performance also heaped more pain onto Lionel Messi, who must be sick of the sight of him by now…

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has knocked Lionel Messi out of three competitions in the last three months… CL with Roma

CL with Liverpool

Copa America with Brazil pic.twitter.com/sF7jxECri1 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 3, 2019

Alisson truly is a world great, and it’s little wonder these fans are now talking him up as a genuine shout to win the Ballon d’Or later this year.

The prize has been dominated by attacking stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, though Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did once make the final three.

Could Alisson go all the way and take the prize? Here’s what LFC fans are saying about his prospects…

Brazil into the final of the Copa America; with a CL medal in the bag, it'd be quite hard to ignore Alisson Becker (who's been fab) for the Ballon D'or – especially if Brazil ends up Champions on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uDCZiAQEGS — Chimezie Eze (@Chimezie__) July 3, 2019

Alisson should win the Ballon d'Or! — Zred (@MamuAsh) July 3, 2019

