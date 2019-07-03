These Liverpool fans say Reds star deserves Ballon d’Or win as he’s set to make history

Loads of Liverpool fans believe their goalkeeper Alisson should now be a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or prize.
The Brazil international had a superb first season at Anfield, providing a massive upgrade on Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet as he helped the Reds win the Champions League.
Alisson’s superb form earned him the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League, with 21, and he also achieved the equivalent in the Champions League, though there is technically no official prize handed out for that in Europe’s top club competition.
Still, the former Roma man is now closing in on another Golden Glove at this summer’s Copa America, with his Brazil side beating Argentina and keeping a clean sheet last night – and as the tweet below explains, it would make history:
Alisson is set to become the first goalkeeper in football history to win/hold the Golden Glove in each of the 3 major club and country competitions that he has entered – Premier League, Champions League and Copa America – all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/WMTbbBotFK
— Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) July 2, 2019
Oh, and Alisson’s performance also heaped more pain onto Lionel Messi, who must be sick of the sight of him by now…
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has knocked Lionel Messi out of three competitions in the last three months…
CL with Roma
CL with Liverpool
Copa America with Brazil pic.twitter.com/sF7jxECri1
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 3, 2019
Alisson truly is a world great, and it’s little wonder these fans are now talking him up as a genuine shout to win the Ballon d’Or later this year.
The prize has been dominated by attacking stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, though Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did once make the final three.
Could Alisson go all the way and take the prize? Here’s what LFC fans are saying about his prospects…
Brazil into the final of the Copa America; with a CL medal in the bag, it'd be quite hard to ignore Alisson Becker (who's been fab) for the Ballon D'or – especially if Brazil ends up Champions on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uDCZiAQEGS
— Chimezie Eze (@Chimezie__) July 3, 2019
Alisson should win the Ballon d'Or!
— Zred (@MamuAsh) July 3, 2019
Alisson for ballon d'or
— Asomaning William? (@stiffchocolate5) July 3, 2019
Give him Ballon d'Or! Alisson goes 846 minutes without conceding a goal https://t.co/IY3C5xkJhP@Alissonbecker wow? !#CopaAmerica
— Dylan Zenith (@DylanZenith) July 3, 2019
Alisson Becker For Ballon D'Or ? pic.twitter.com/CUVBneZRgw
— Setiawan (@wansetiaw4n) July 3, 2019
Alisson ballon d’or shout?
— Graham • 6??? (@gr_1214) July 3, 2019
Alisson Becker deserves to be a contender for the Ballon D'Or.
— sundaram (@GoonerInBoston) July 3, 2019
Alisson Becker for the ballon d'or
— Draz jr. (@mu7md3ly) July 3, 2019
honestly if brazil win copa america i can't find one good reason for alisson to not win the ballon d'or
— Farrah ???? (@FarrahMohammed6) July 3, 2019