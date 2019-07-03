Menu

Man City to take 6% hit as they look to re-sign former starlet and address problem position

Manchester City
Manchester City are reportedly keen on exercising their buy-back option for PSV Eindhoven’s Spanish left-back Angelino.

Angelino left Manchester for Eindhoven last June in a £5m deal, as reported by The Sun, having failed to make a Premier League appearance for the Citizens after loan spells in the United States, Spain and the Netherlands.

According to the Daily Mail, City will have to pay £5.3m to activate 22-year-old’s clause – an increase of 6% on the £5m they received for him last summer. Angelino, full name Jose Angel Esmoris Tasende, racked up 43 appearances for PSV in all competitions, accumulating an impressive 12 assists and 1 goal from full-back.

His return would add a fresh option for City manager Pep Guardiola as left-back has been a problematic position since his arrival in 2016. Fabian Delph, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all been given chances to make the spot their own but have failed to capitalise on its vacancy.

