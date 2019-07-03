“I am a bit annoyed” – Paul Pogba slammed by Manchester United legend over summer transfer saga

Manchester United legend Louis Saha has slammed Paul Pogba over the transfer saga surrounding the player this summer.

The France international has not been the most convincing performer during his three years at Old Trafford, and continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Pogba went public with a big hint he’d like a new challenge earlier this summer, and Saha admits he was left annoyed by the midfielder’s comments.

It’s also been reported by the Sun that Pogba will ‘beg’ to leave MUFC as Real Madrid and Juventus show an interest in snapping him up.

In truth, the 26-year-old’s patchy form since he joined United has not justified all this circus that surrounds him, and Saha’s frustration with him seems perfectly justified.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be hoping the Pogba situation can be resolved soon, but Saha believes this is going to be a very tricky issue for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to handle.

“I am a bit annoyed by that, but what can you do?” the Frenchman told The New Paper.

“I struggle to understand why players express themselves (in this way). As much as they want to move, I understand that, but I don’t think it is something that should be done. I am especially gutted because he is a massive player for the club.

“I hope that he can still remain (with United), but it is difficult to see that because when you express something like this, it becomes a difficult situation to manage. It is not going to be easy for Ole.”