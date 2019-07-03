Manchester United in pole position to beat rivals to £80m transfer after key move by player

Manchester United reportedly look in pole position to beat Manchester City to the transfer of £80million Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

According to i News, the England international has given Man Utd a major boost by informing Leicester of his desire to leave the club.

This could end up being a significant move to help Maguire out of the King Power Stadium, while i News add that United look more willing than City to pay the fee being demanded by Leicester.

Maguire could be a fine addition for any top club this summer, with United and City both in need of new signings in defence.

While Pep Guardiola is looking for a replacement for departing club legend Vincent Kompany, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just needs upgrades on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

City won the league last season and United were well behind in sixth place, so if they could beat their rivals to this signing it would be a big boost and give them a better chance of closing that gap on their neighbours.