Manchester United legend reveals what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him he would change ahead of new season

Manchester United legend Louis Saha has revealed he had a chat with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the pair were at the legends’ game against Bayern Munich earlier in the summer.

The Norwegian tactician got off to a great start as Man Utd boss, but ended the 2018/19 season on a terrible run of form that could be a cause for real concern ahead of the new campaign.

Still, Saha managed to get an idea of Solskjaer’s plans to fix things, with the Red Devils manager seemingly putting a lot of emphasis on improving the fitness of his players.

Speaking to The New Paper in Singapore, the Frenchman addressed a number of United-related issues, and shed light on his chat with Solskjaer about getting his players to run more in the new season.

He said: “The main thing we talked about was the foundation of the new side.

“Ole wants his players to run more than the opposition.

“The players will be fitter and prepared to run more and work harder. This is the foundation.

“So many things have changed and we need to be coming back to a certain level, and fitness was one of the things (we spoke about).”

This fits in with a recent report from the Sun stating Solskjaer was set to put MUFC players through double training sessions in what looks an intense new schedule.