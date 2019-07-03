Manchester United in the hunt to seal transfer of £31M star who bagged 50 goals and assists last season

Man United are reportedly in the hunt to sign Sporting Lisbon and Portugal star Bruno Fernandes this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his midfield options.

According to Sky Sports, United are in the hunt to sign Fernandes this summer, with Solskjaer looking to add to his options in the middle of the park after losing both Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in recent times.

And as per the same report, the Red Devils are in for Fernandes, who they state has a £31M release clause, however Sporting are said to be after more than £50M for him.

Fernandes was one of the most form players in the world last season, with the Portuguese international putting in some seriously good numbers for Sporting in all competitions.

Last campaign, the 24-year-old was able to clock up a total of 32 goals and 18 assists altogether, something that means he contributed to a hugely impressive 50 goals across all competitions.

Fernandes has shown that he’s able to comfortably play as both a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder during his time with Sporting, versatility that could definitely come in hand for United should he end up moving to Old Trafford this summer.

United could definitely do with a player like Fernandes in their team, a midfielder that can both score and create with ease from the centre of the pitch, thus we aren’t to surprised to learn that they’re in for him.