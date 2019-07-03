Manchester United set to miss out on major transfer as Barcelona superstar nears PSG switch

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly agreed to join Paris Saint Germain, ending Manchester United’s hopes of landing his signature.

The Brazilian’s first full season at Camp Nou was underwhelming, to say the least, as he struggled to stand out in a team full of world-class players.

The 27-year-old only managed to score five goals and lay on two assists in 34 La Liga matches for Ernesto Valverde’s side and despite picking up a La Liga winner’s medal, many supporters and experts were dissatisfied with his overall contribution.

As a result of his inconsistency, Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move away from Barca this summer and Man United were thought to be among his potential suitors – according to Metro Sport.

However, the Red Devils are now set to miss out on a major transfer coup as the mercurial playmaker nears a switch to French champions PSG – as Diario Sport reports.

The Spanish publication states that Coutinho has said yes to the switch and PSG are expected to grant his fellow countryman Neymar a return to Camp Nou as part of the deal.

This latest news may come as a blow to United supporters, who might have hoped to see the Brazil international lining up at the Theatre of Dreams next season.

Coutinho clearly has no desire to go back to the Premier League and his past allegiance to Liverpool may also have played a role in his final decision, given the fact United are the club’s direct rivals.

He has been unable to live up to expectations at Barcelona, but there is still no doubting his talent and PSG might be a better environment for the ex-Reds superstar to rediscover his best form.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, will have to turn their attention to alternative midfield targets, as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to revamp his current squad.