Manchester United’s hopes of selling one of their out-of-favour stars this summer have taken a hit, it seems as though the Red Devils’ asking price for the star is too steep.

According to Sky Italia via Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Romelu Lukaku’s agent has revealed that the star’s potential move to Italian giants Inter Milan is a ‘difficult dream’:

Romelu Lukaku's agent tells Sky Italy it's "a difficult dream" for Inter Milan to sign Lukaku. Manchester United willing to listen to offers but want £75m. Lukaku has returned early to United for preseason training — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 3, 2019

Lukaku has largely failed to live up to expectations since joining United in the summer of 2017, according to BBC Sport, the Red Devils paid Everton an initial fee of £75m for the striker’s signature.

The Belgian star became one of the primary targets of criticism from fans last season. The fact that the star has returned early for preseason training does suggest that Lukaku is working to silence his critics.

As per Mirror Football, Lukaku’s agent – Federico Pastorello, told Sky Italia this regarding the star’s future:

“There is no news, I came to talk to the director to better understand the situation.

“We will see the decisions they will take. We do not decide them: it is clear that if they want to buy the player, they have to move.

“You need to ask the club. Inter are seriously trying, Lukaku is a declared goal. But it is still a difficult dream.”

Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford seems very uncertain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Marcus Rashford into the centre of United’s attack after his appointment and Lukaku’s importance to the team has shrunk since.

The 26-year-old won’t be looking to play second fiddle to Rashford forever and given how difficult his time in Manchester has been, the former Chelsea ace could be keen on a fresh start.

Fortunately for United, a move to Inter could still be on the cards, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that Inter are set to have another meeting with Lukaku’s agent soon:

The next few weeks will certainly show where Lukaku stands in the United ranks; the Red Devils will either drop their asking price to offload the star to Inter Milan or they could change their stance on the forward – by knocking back Inter’s interest and giving Lukaku a chance to prove himself next season.