Maurizio Sarri keen to seal transfer and bring promising Chelsea star to Juventus next summer

Maurizio Sarri is said to be keen on sealing a deal to bring Chelsea and England youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi to the club next summer.

Hudson-Odoi was given his Premier League debut at Chelsea during Sarri’s reign, with the player’s form for the Blues last season even seeing him earn a call-up to the England squad.

Albiet Sarri didn’t given Hudson-Odoi too many chances, it still seems like the Italian is a fan of the Three Lions star should this report be anything to go off.

As per the Sun, who are re-reporting a piece from Tuttosport, Sarri is keen on being reunited with the youngster once his deal with the west London club runs out at the end of next season.

Should Chelsea fail to agree a new deal with Hudson-Odoi, he’ll be allowed to leave the club for free next summer, and it seems like Juventus will be one of the sides vying for his signature if this report is anything to go off.

Chelsea losing Hudson-Odoi on a free would be a huge loss for the club, as the England international is currently one of the Premier League’s most promising talents.

The 18-year-old scored six and bagged seven assists in all competitions for the Blues last year, as he helped the club win the Europa League and achieve a top four Premier League finish.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of role Hudson-Odoi will play for Chelsea next season, and whether the club will be able to tie him down to a new deal before next summer.