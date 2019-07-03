Contact made: Arsenal open talks over potential £30million attacker transfer

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over a transfer swoop for Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir after making an approach to his club.

The France international has been one of the finest attacking players in Europe in recent years, showing himself to be a world class performer out wide, as a number ten, or even up front.

And now it’s claimed by L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Mirror, that Arsenal have been in touch with Lyon ahead of a possible formal offer for the player.

Fekir could be a superb signing for Arsenal, who look in need of upgrades in creative midfield roles after a disappointing campaign from Mesut Ozil in 2018/19.

The report suggests any deal to sign Fekir could hinge on offloading Ozil this summer, though it’s also suggested the German playmaker does not currently seem to have any suitors.

The Mirror note that Fekir had also been strongly linked with Liverpool last summer before the deal fell through, but Arsenal fans will surely be hoping they can manage to get this signing done, with a previous Mirror report stating he’d cost around £30million – an absolute bargain in this market.

The 25-year-old finished last season with 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season, and has previously scored as many as 23 in a season.

With AFC in need of more quality if they are to break back into the top four, this deal seems a no-brainer for them this summer.