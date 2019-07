Chelsea new away kit for next season has supposedly been leaked, with the Blues seemingly aiming a dig at all of their fellow London clubs in the process.

As seen below, Chelsea’s new away kit for next season is said to be white, with the blue and red tint on the collar and the sleeves.

And on the inside, the words ‘Pride of London’ are printed as per the Sun, something that could very well be a dig at clubs like Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham amongst others.

So cheeky from the west London side!