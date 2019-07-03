Premier League giants eye £40m move for former Chelsea ace

Premier League giants Manchester City and Tottenham are interested in making a potential £40m move for this former Chelsea ace. The star has been in great form.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Manchester City and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head to secure the signing of Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, the talented Dutchman came through the ranks at Chelsea before joining Eddie Howe’s side permanently in the summer of 2017 following a successful loan spell with the Cherries.

According to the Independent via Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Chelsea have the option to buy-back the Dutchman for £39m. This would have proved to be a masterful piece of business by the Blues in any other scenario, however, their current transfer-ban effectively renders this option useless.

Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for a new central defender following the exit of City legend Vincent Kompany, Ake would provide serious competition to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Tottenham would be wise to make a move for Ake, whilst Spurs aren’t in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, however Mauricio Pochettino’s first choice pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are approaching their twilight years.

Tottenham should be keeping an eye out for a long-term successor to partner Davinson Sanchez in the future and Ake certainly fits the bill.

Given Ake’s impressive form since making a permanent switch to Bournemouth, there’s no doubt that the star is ready to take his game to the next level.

City and Spurs would have a real star defender on their hands in Ake.