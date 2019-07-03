Real Madrid looking to raise at least €76M by getting rid of these 5 Los Blancos stars this summer

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to raise around of €76M by getting rid of as many as five players this summer, as Los Blancos look to continue an overhaul of their squad.

Real have already brought in stars like Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy this summer, with the Spanish giants having also got rid of players like Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Llorente.

And the club’s squad overhaul isn’t going to stop there, as Don Balon are reporting that Real are looking to get rid of Keylor Navas, Jesus Vallejo, Theo Hernandez, Raul De Tomas and Martin Odegaard throughout the remainder of this summer.

It’s also stated that the club hope to get around €10M for Navas, as much as €19M for Vallejo, €22M for Hernandez and €25M for De Tomas, a total that adds up to €76M.

All of these players are effectively surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, thus the club surely wouldn’t miss them too much should they be able to sell them all this summer.

The club already have one of the strongest in the world, therefore it makes sense for the Spanish giants to try and get as much as they can for these players considering they probably won’t be getting much game time at all next season.

Will Los Blancos be successful in their attempts to shift all of these stars? Only time will tell…