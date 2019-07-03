Arsenal fans will be over the moon to hear that the Gunners’ transfer budget is bigger than first expected, Unai Emery has the funds to make a move for this exciting star.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol, reports suggesting that the Gunners have just £45m to play with the in the transfer market this summer, should be taken with a ‘pinch of salt’.

Solhekol also explained on the Sky Sports Transfer Show that the Gunners actually have the means to pay up to £70m for reported target Wilfried Zaha, a swoop for the tricky winger would fill Arsenal’s lack of quality on the wing. It’s also understood that Zaha is a boyhood Arsenal fan and that the 26-year-old sees a switch to the Emirates as a ‘dream’.

Now is the time to make a move for Zaha, the attacker is coming off the back of the best season of his career. The Ivory Coast international scored 10 goals and provided five assists for the Eagles last season.

This will be exciting news to Arsenal fans, frustrations begin to show when the club had a £40m bid for Zaha reject, as per Sky Sports News, now that it’s been revealed that the Gunners have a bigger budget than they were previously letting on – this summer could become an exciting one for the Arsenal faithful.

The report highlights that Palace value Zaha at around £80m.

Here’s what Solhekol had to say on Arsenal’s budget and their pursuit of Zaha:

“People are expecting Arsenal to come in with another bid, and we have spoken to people involved in the negotiations and an improved bid has not been made yet. There is every expectation that Arsenal will make that improved bid.”

“Interestingly, we have read that Arsenal’s transfer budget this summer, because they have missed out on the Champions League, is just £45m, plus what they can raise from selling players.”

“What I have been told is that this is a bit of a smokescreen and Arsenal can go up to £70m to buy Wilfried Zaha. £70m is the point at which they would walk away. A deal that would be worth £70m in total.”

“We just have to take it with a pinch of salt that Arsenal only have £45m. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. We are not talking about £300m for Neymar, this is £70m in total. I think Arsenal can do that.”

Here’s a brief clip of Solhekol explaining the situation:

Unai Emery has a massive rebuild on his hands with the Gunners this summer, would it be wise for the Spaniard to spend the majority of his budget on the signing of Zaha or should the former PSG boss eye more cost-effective signings this summer?