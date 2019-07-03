Arsenal in fresh round of talks as they edge closer to defender transfer

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to the transfer of Saint-Etienne wonderkid William Saliba as reliable Yahoo Sport journalist Manu Lonjon provides an update on the situation.

See the tweet below as London claims there has been a fresh exchange between Arsenal and Saint-Etienne, with a resolution seemingly closer, though not much more detail is given than that.

Nouvel échange ASSE / Arsenal ! On se rapproche . #saliba — Manu ???? (@ManuLonjon) July 3, 2019

Saliba has previously been strongly linked with Arsenal by Le 10 Sport and others as well, with that report stating the 18-year-old centre-back would cost the club an initial €25million, plus a further €5m in bonuses.

It’s clear Unai Emery needs defensive reinforcements this summer after a poor season in 2018/19 saw his side concede 51 Premier League goals as they once again failed to make it into the top four.

Saliba would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi at the back, and Arsenal have also been linked with another promising French youngster in that position in the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Dan-Axel Zagadou, as per France Football.