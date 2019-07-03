Serie A giants eye Old Trafford flop in deal that could save Man United £3m

New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is said to be interested in signing Italy and Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.

Reports in Italy via Gianluca Di Marzio suggest that Inter Milan have set their sights on acquiring the former AC Milan youth graduate this summer.

Antonio Conte is looking to freshen up I Nerazzurri’s squad ahead of the 2019/2020 season having already signed Diego Godin and Valentino Lazaro earlier this month. Darmian’s arrival would bring much needed depth to the full-back positions with only Kwadwo Asamoah, Dalbert and Danilo D’Ambrosio as recognised full-backs after Sime Vrsaljko returned to Atletico Madrid with the conclusion of his injury-ravaged one-year loan.

But Inter Milan’s path to Darmian may not be straightforward as Juventus are also interested, according to Di Marzio, and they may look to tempt him to the black-and-white half of Turin, having previously played for cross-town rivals Torino.

According to the Mirror, Darmian currently earns £60,000-per week and has one-year left on his contract. His departure could therefore save United a sizeable £3.12m in wages.

Darmian’s spell in the North-West has been underwhelming despite making 92 appearances for the Red Devils. The versatile defender, who has been deployed in both full-back positions, has failed to impress and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrival, Darmian will likely be deemed surplus to requirements and a return to Italy is possible.