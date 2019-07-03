Manager provides update on Arsenal transfer deal and reveals how player has responded to interest

Arsenal’s transfer pursuit of Celtic star Kieran Tierney goes on, with Hoops manager Neil Lennon providing an update on the situation.

Tierney has been strongly linked with Arsenal by the Guardian and others, and looks a potentially excellent signing if they can pull it off.

The Scotland international has shone at Celtic, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe in recent times.

Arsenal could do with a player of his calibre to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal, and as an upgrade on the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, with Lennon not giving a huge amount away, insisting his club would not sell him for anything below his true market value.

The Northern Irishman also gave an idea of how the player himself was coping with the transfer speculation, admitting that it may have unsettled him a bit, as it would to any player.

“It’s as you were. Will it rumble on? Probably,” Lennon is quoted in the Daily Record.

“These things take their course whether it happens or not. We have a price for our player. He’s on an long-term contract and we won’t sell him for anything less than we feel is the right price.

“It can be unsettling but he’s been okay. He’s not really training with the group but hopefully we’ll see him on the training ground in a week or two.

“In terms of where he is mentally, it’s got to be unsettling for him, it’s only natural.”