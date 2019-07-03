Mexico managed to qualify for the final of the 2019 Gold Cup by beating Haiti last night, however the win wasn’t without one of the worst misses you’ll ever see.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to Raul Jimenez, Mexico had the chance to put the tie to bed right at the end of extra time, after the Wolves forward fed the ball to Luis Montes for a tap-in.

However, when it looked easier to score, Montes somehow missed the goal and skied the ball wide and over the bar.

A definite moment to forget for the Mexican!