“We will see what happens” – club chief comments on Arsenal transfer target as Gunners offered chance to seal £30M deal

Lyon sporting director Juninho has spoken out about Nabil Fekir amid reports that his transfer has been offered to Arsenal.

Fekir, who helped Lyon achieve a top three finish in Ligue 1 this year, has been offered to the Gunners in a £30M deal as per the Mirror via L’Equipe, with it also being stated that the club are interested in him.

And, following this news, Juninho has spoken out about the French international via the club’s official Twitter account.

Speaking about Fekir today, Juninho stated “I wish Fekir gets some rest. He is a great player. He has a lot of talent. We will see what happens. I am a fan of his talent. We’ll see him tomorrow”.

Arsenal are in need of midfield reinforcements ahead of next season, especially after the north London side lost Aaron Ramsey to Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

The club currently have one of the best attacks in the Premier League, however their defensive and midfield options could definitely do with improving, thus we’d think they’d be mad to turn down the chance to bring Fekir to the Emirates in the coming months.

The Gunners don’t have Champions League football to offer to any potential signings this summer, therefore, if they’re offered the chance to sign a player of Fekir’s quality, they should 100% take up that opportunity.

Will Unai Emery’s side end up signing Fekir this summer for what would be a bargain price of £30M? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.