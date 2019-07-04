AC Milan reportedly have two preferred transfer targets in mind as they look to bolster coach Marco Giampaolo’s squad this summer.

The Rossoneri appointed the Italian tactician as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor last month, and so they will now try to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in players who fit his ideas and style of play moving forward.

Having missed out on the Champions League again last season, it will perhaps be difficult for the Italian giants to land their ideal targets, but reinforcements are expected to arrive regardless.

According to Calciomercato, technical director Paolo Maldini has his sights set on two potential signings in particular, and those are Dejan Lovren and Jordan Veretout from Liverpool and Fiorentina respectively.

The defence and midfield are two areas in which Milan must strengthen this summer and so these two touted swoops would make sense, with Ignazio Abate, Cristian Zapata, Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci all leaving this summer after seeing their contracts expire.

That’s a lot of quality depth which has left the club, and so those voids will have to be filled in order to ensure that Giampaolo has enough to compete next season.

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it, via journalist Alfredo Pedulla, note that Schalke defender Matija Nastasic has emerged as another potential solution at the back, with contact being made with his agent over a move back to Italy after his previous stint with Fiorentina.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached with 26-year-old who has been a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit over the past five years, following on from his spell with Man City prior to that.

Milan are certainly looking in the right areas given the exits noted above, but with pre-season around the corner, they will be eager to get deals done sooner rather than later now in order to give new arrivals and Giampaolo the maximum amount of time possible to acclimatise to life at the club and to prepare for next season.