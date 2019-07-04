AC Milan held a meeting with Empoli sporting director Pietro Accardi on Thursday, and it’s reported they spoke about Ismael Bennacer.

The Rossoneri are busy planning for the new campaign with a new coach at the helm, as Marco Giampaolo was confirmed as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor last month.

In turn, the Italian tactician will be hoping to stamp his mark on the squad this summer and that will mean new signings, with a key area of the squad in need of reinforcements being the midfield.

Milan have seen Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci all leave after their contracts expired, while Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan deal came to an end.

With that in mind, they are dangerously light in that department, and so MilanNews.it report, via Sky Sport Italia, that after already agreeing a deal for Rade Krunic, Milan officials held a meeting with Accardi this week which also resulted in discussions over Bennacer.

It’s added that he’s valued at €20m and so Milan will have to splash out to prise him away from the relegated side.

While that’s a potential signing for the Italian giants, Calciomercato report that they have a big decision to make over Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Amid intense speculation again this summer of an exit, it’s now noted, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that either Milan must sell now or agree on a contract renewal in order to protect their position with the talented shot-stopper moving forward.

In an ideal world, Milan fans will likely want their homegrown ace to remain at San Siro, but time will tell if that’s the decision reached by all concerned for him to commit his long-term future to the club.

With pre-season around the corner, Milan will want answers to these questions sooner rather than later in order to give Giampaolo a settled and balanced squad to prepare for the new campaign.