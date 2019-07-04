Agent travels to England as Man Utd close in on £50m+ rated star with £100k-a-week deal touted

The agent of Man Utd transfer target Bruno Fernandes reportedly flew to England last night as the Red Devils edge closer to signing him.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, as he scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: “It’s time to move forward” – Man United target admits want to leave club as Red Devils submit £35M transfer offer

Further, he has also established himself as a key figure for Portugal, and so it looks as though his career is going from strength to strength after previously impressing in Serie A at a young age.

Now though, according to The Sun and La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira, he could be on his way to Man Utd as it’s claimed that after agreeing personal terms over the phone, his agent is now travelling to England in a bid to wrap up a move.

However, it certainly won’t be cheap for United though, as it’s suggested that Sporting Lisbon value their star man over £50m, while the deal that has reportedly been agreed between the club and player is said to be worth €6m-a-year plus bonuses (around £100,000-a-week, as per the Sun).

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached with Sporting on a transfer fee, as that would appear to be the final major obstacle to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adding another crucial reinforcement to his squad this summer.

The Norwegian tactician has already seen Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrive at Old Trafford this summer, and while Fernandes is a little older than that pair, there is a very clear strategy emerging in United’s transfer work this summer.

Solskjaer is evidently eager to rebuild with youth and with players who are hungry to achieve success and have their entire careers still ahead of them, and while Fernandes will seemingly cost a significant amount of money, he could arguably be worth it considering the impact he has made over the last 12 months.