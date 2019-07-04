Arsenal in pole position to beat Euro giants to £22million transfer

Arsenal reportedly remain the club most likely to clinch the summer transfer of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, despite interest from Napoli.

The Scotland international is one of the finest young defenders in Europe and has been strongly linked with a move away from Celtic this summer.

The Daily Record have claimed Arsenal are preparing a £22million bid to try to finally complete the signing of Tierney, which could be an absolute bargain if they pull it off.

And in a boost to the Gunners’ hopes, Calcio Napoli 24 claim they’ve been told by sources close to the deal that Arsenal are leading Napoli in the race for Tierney’s signature.

The 22-year-old would make an ideal long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal, as well as being an upgrade on Sead Kolasinac in that position.

AFC fans have not had a great deal to be excited about so far this summer, so will hope this move can finally progress and give them something to feel genuinely positive about for the new season.