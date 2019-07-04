Arsenal in contact with club over potential £12million transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact with Gremio over the potential £12million transfer of defender Walter Kannemann.

The 28-year-old is also linked with Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Wolves, but Globo Esporte also name the Gunners as having been in contact about signing him this summer.

In truth, while Arsenal are in urgent need of a new centre-back signing, most of the club’s fans would probably not be too pleased to see their money go on this low-key deal.

Despite his age, Kannemann has never played in Europe, so could find the move to the Premier League at this stage of his career a huge step up from what he’s used to.

Although Arsenal look likely to have limited finances available to them in this summer’s transfer market, they could surely do better than Kannemann.

Signing younger players would be a start, with some lesser known starlets surely available for reasonable money, with the potential to improve over time even if they’re not the finished product just yet.