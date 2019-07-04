Arsenal have reportedly already agreed terms and extended Nacho Monreal’s stay at the club for another year, with an option of another.

The 33-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2013 and has gone on to make 248 appearances for the club to emerge as a key figure in the squad.

His current contract had been due to expire this summer which in turn raised doubts over his future at the Emirates, but according to The Sun, he has already penned a new deal which could keep him with Arsenal for a further two years.

It’s suggested that the extension will see him continue to earn £65,000-a-week, while it’s a 12-month deal with an option for a further year.

It remains to be seen when there is official word from Arsenal to confirm the decision to keep Monreal, as ultimately it is noted in the report that he has been heavily linked with an exit.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Arsenal feel as though his experience, leadership and quality are still key assets to keep in Unai Emery’s squad, as the Spanish tactician could certainly do with shoring up his backline ahead of next season too.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last year, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, while it’s arguably a boost that Monreal will be on hand to offer quality depth, they will need to fix what was a porous defence with new additions this summer.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a swoop for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney this summer, as per The Sun, and so it’s likely that Monreal will be a back-up option next season for Emery if that deal is completed.