Arsenal star touted for surprise La Liga transfer after contract TERMINATION rumours

Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal is the subject of interest from Real Sociedad amid reports his contract has been terminated at Emirates Stadium.

The 33-year-old joined the Gunners from Malaga in 2013 and has since managed to rack up more than 200 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The Spaniard was, however, in and out of Unai Emery’s starting XI last season, with only 22 Premier League games to his name as Arsenal finished fifth in the final table.

There has been some suggestion Monreal will leave Arsenal this summer, particularly as the club continue to be linked with a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney – as Metro Sport reports.

The veteran defender is already technically off Arsenal’s books after his contract expired on July 1, but according to AS via The Sun, his deal was actually terminated ahead of that date.

The Sun also states that the Spanish publication reported Monreal is being touted for a surprise transfer to La Liga, with Real Sociedad prepared to submit an offer in the coming days.

The ex-Malaga star’s contract termination is a rumour which has not yet been confirmed, but he is now available as a free agent and able to negotiate with potential suitors.

Despite his age, Monreal is still a consistent performer with plenty to offer and Arsenal may end up regretting their decision not to tie him down to fresh terms at the Emirates.

Even if Tierney does arrive this summer, Emery squad still lacks depth and if they are to improve on last season, extra reinforcements will be needed.

Monreal has been a fantastic servant for the Gunners and he will leave the club with three FA Cups and three Community Shield winner’s medals, but there is a sense he could still have made a contribution for at least one more year.

As it stands though, the left-back will be returning to Spain to see out the remaining years of his career and Arsenal will need to make sure that they wrap up a major signing to fill his boots as quickly as possible.