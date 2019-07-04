Barcelona eyeing €80M Premier League goal-machine as Antoine Griezmann transfer alternative

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku as an alternative signing to Antoine Griezmann.

According to Don Balon, Griezmann is still yet to put pen to paper regarding a potential move to the Nou Camp, something that has thrown his reported move to the club into doubt.

The report also states that because of this, Barcelona are keeping an eye on Romelu Lukaku as a back-up option should they fail to bring in Griezmann, with the Blaugrana even willing to fork out €80M in order to sign him.

Barca are definitely going to have to add their striking options sooner rather than later given the recent decline of current first choice no.9 Luis Suarez, thus it’s encouraging for the club’s fanbase to see that they’re eyeing up a number of top clubs forwards.

Griezmann would be a brilliant signing for Barca to make, as the Frenchman has shown these past few years that he’s, without a doubt, one of the best strikers on the planet.

However, should the Spanish giants fail to sign the Atletico Madrid forward, it’s nice to know they’ve got a back-up option lined up in the form of Lukaku, a player who has also shown that he’s one of the best strikers in the world in past seasons.

During his time in England, Lukaku has managed to clock up a total of 113 goals and 42 assists in 252 Premier League games, a brilliant record for a player who’s still only 26.

Looks like the Blaugrana are going to be bolstering their attacking options one way or another this summer…