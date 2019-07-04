Barcelona join transfer scrap for €60m-rated star to solve potential issue for Valverde

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo, but it’s noted that the Portuguese ace is valued at €60m by the Turin giants.

Despite a bright start to last season, the 25-year-old suffered a dip as the campaign progressed while he also struggled with injuries.

In turn, it appears as though doubts have emerged over his future with the reigning Serie A champions, with Goal.com noting that the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been interested in him.

However, it’s now added that Barcelona could also enter the race for his signature, as with Nelson Semedo being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid as part of the deal to take Antoine Griezmann to the Nou Camp, the Catalan giants could have a void to fill at right back.

It won’t be cheap though, as Goal add that Cancelo is valued at around €60m by Juventus, and so any club wishing to splash out on the Portuguese ace will have to dig deep into their pockets.

From a Barcelona perspective though, he arguably fits their style of play and system perfectly with his defensive qualities coupled with his energy to attack up the right flank to provide much-needed width.

In turn, it could be a smart move from Barca who have found the right-back position problematic for several years now, with coach Ernesto Valverde seemingly still eager to strengthen his squad after their disappointment in the Champions League and Copa del Rey last season.

Although Barcelona successfully defended their La Liga crown, the setbacks in those competitions were two major red marks against the campaign and so they will want to improve where possible this summer.