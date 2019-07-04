Barcelona OPEN TALKS with Real Madrid over transfer of €40M midfield maestro

Barcelona are said to have opened talks with Real Madrid over a summer switch for Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has spent the last two years on loan at Bayern Munich, with the German giants seemingly unwilling to pay the money to sign him permanently this summer.

However, it doesn’t look as if Rodriguez will be short of transfer options this summer, as Don Balon are stating that Barcelona have opened talks with Real regarding a move to the Camp Nou for the Colombian international.

CalcioMercato have stated previously that Real have an asking price of €40M for the attacking midfielder, a price that the Blaugrana will surely be able to afford given their financial power.

Barcelona could definitely use a player of Rodriguez’s ilk in their squad, as Ernesto Valverde’s current crop of players seemingly lacks a truly quality attacking midfielder.

Philippe Coutinho has struggled dearly to adapt to life at the Nou Camp, and with stars like Ivan Rakitic slowly approaching the end of their career, it seems like a wise move for the club to be in the hunt for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez may find himself surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, as the club currently have stars like Isco, Marco Asensio and Toni Kroos to pick from in the centre of the park, three midfielders who are some of the best in the world.

Will Rodriguez become the first player since Javier Saviola to move between Barca and Real? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.