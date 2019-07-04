Barcelona set to be rivalled by PSG in race to sign €25M European Championship winner

Barcelona look set to be rivalled by French giants PSG in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and Portugal star Raphael Guerreiro.

Guerreiro has been a mainstay in Dortmund’s side since joining them from FC Lorient back in the summer of 2016, however it now looks like his time in Germany could be coming to an end quite soon.

According to Bild, PSG look set to go back in for the defender this summer after having failed to sign him from Dortmund 12 months ago.

However, it looks like they may have some competition in the race for the player’s signature in the form of Barcelona, after journalist Albert Roge confirmed last month that the Blaugrana were firmly in the race for the player, one that could end up costing around €25M.

???? El Barça contacta con el Borussia Dortmund para fichar a Guerreiro. Al lateral izquierdo le queda un año de contrato, costaría máximo 25M y llegaría para competir con Jordi Alba. Operación más factible que la de Junior (Betis) #fcblive pic.twitter.com/F5gtY6wVcL — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) June 14, 2019

Guerreiro was impressive for Dortmund last season, as he bagged six goals and six assists in all competitions from left back, as he helped his side in their attempts to dethrone Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions.

Barcelona don’t really have any other options at left back other than Jordi Alba, thus it makes sense for them to be in for a player of Guerreiro’s ilk.

Guerreiro has been known to be able to play at left back, left midfield and central midfield, versatility that could come in handy for either side should they end up winning the race for the Portuguese international.

As well as impressive for Dortmund, Guerreiro has also done well for Portugal, as he was part of both their 2016 European Championship winning squad, and their 2019 Nations League winning squad.